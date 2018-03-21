Suffolk Police searching for man involved in two burglaries

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police need your help finding a person believed to be involved in two burglaries that happened at service stations.

Police say that on January 12, someone forced entry into the BP station located in the 1600 block of Bridge Road. The suspect took a large amount of cigarettes from the store before leaving the scene. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath.

On February 11, the burglar forced his way into the Shell station located in the 3700 block of Bridge Road. The suspect took a large amount of cigarettes from the store before leaving the scene. The burglar was wearing red tennis shoes.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.