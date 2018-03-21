Security guard scares off attempted robbers in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people who tried to steal a woman’s purse ran away empty handed, thanks to a security guard.

Police say around midnight Wednesday, a woman was going into River Vapors when she was approached by two people that attempted to steal her purse.

As the woman struggled with the suspects, a security guard for the business came out to help her. The suspects drove off without the purse.

The security guard told officers her fired two rounds at the suspect vehicle, but it is unknown if he hit the vehicle.

Minor injuries were reported.