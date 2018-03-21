Police looking for Hampton armed robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who robbed a Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Nickerson Blvd.

It happened around 9 a.m. on March 8.

The investigation revealed that the suspect came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

The suspect ran out of the store after taking a cash register containing an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as an unknown male last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a small white symbol on the front left, a white and red cloth concealing his face, black gloves, black pants, and black shoes.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.