Police arrest teen in string of Hampton business burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with multiple burglaries that happened at local businesses.

According to police, the burglaries happened in the overnight hours of February 28 and March 1 in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue.

An investigation revealed that the suspect forced entry into all three businesses by breaking a window. The suspect took money from all businesses before running away.

The three businesses that were burglarized were Thai Papaya, Food Mart and Tops China.

The 16-year-old has been charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of grand larceny and three counts of possession of burglary tools.