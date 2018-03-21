Police arrest man accused of breaking into empty OBX homes

DUCK, N.C. – Police have arrested 52-year-old Jerome Jay Nichols in connection with break-ins and thefts and vacant homes in Duck.

Police discovered the break-ins while conducting routine property checks of vacant homes.

Photographic and fingerprint evidence was collected at the homes, but it was a web-based home camera system that led officers to a break in the case.

A homeowner nearly 400 miles away was alerted by his camera system that an intruder was in his Duck vacation home. The suspect noticed the camera and quickly disabled it, but not before his picture was taken.

The homeowner immediately called the police, who found thousands of dollars of high-end audio and visual equipment missing from the home. Officers were given the video footage and recognized the suspect.

Duck Police worked with the Currituck Sheriff’s Office to get a search warrant for a storage unit and moving truck rented by Nichols. They found televisions and other electronic equipment stolen from multiple homes in Duck and Southern Shores inside.

Nichols has been charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny. Further felony charges will be filed against Nichols by police.