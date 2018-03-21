Petition created to save Greenie’s bar in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – Ocean View residents are not ready let go of Ocean View bar Greenie’s, according to a petition addressed to Norfolk City Council on Change.org.

Norfolk City Council members unanimously voted to spend over $2 million to purchase Greenie’s and the Ocean View Diner. The news of the proposed purchases has generated a lot of reaction in Ocean View.

“This will remove a historical and cultural restaurant and bar that has served many Ocean View and Willoughby residents, military families and their loved ones since 1930,” the petition said. “Greenies (sic) represents the OV and Willoughby neighborhoods community spirit.”

Mayor Kenny Alexander announced the city would purchase the properties during his state of the city address, saying the city wants to improve beach access.

“I know Greenie’s is an icon in Ocean View, but it’s time to move on,” Councilman Tommy Smigiel wrote in a Facebook post. “The city did not strong arm anyone into selling.”

