Nancy Lieberman’s love of the game lands her a head coaching gig in “The BIG3” basketball league

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Nancy Lieberman’s love of basketball keeps her involved in it yearly one way or another. This year’s role might be her “biggest” yet. “The BIG3”, a three-on-three basketball league featuring retired NBA players, named Lieberman as the next head coach of the “Power” on Thursday.

She will replace Clyde Drexler, who became the league’s commissioner last week.

The Old Dominion women’s basketball legend had previously been the head coach of the NBA G-League’s Texas Legends, and most recently serving as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings.

BREAKING – Hall of Famer and WNBA/NBA coaching veteran @NancyLieberman has signed as the head coach of Power for #BIG3Season2! pic.twitter.com/nzGwfUHBm9 — BIG3 (@thebig3) March 21, 2018

“It’s an honor and privilege for me to be a part of the BIG3 and its vision,” said Nancy Lieberman. “We have former NBA players and Hall of Fame coaches who still love the game, have a deep respect for the competition, and a passion to play competitive basketball. It’s in our DNA. Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz have provided this unique platform for all of us. Who’s got next?!”

Lieberman played at ODU from 1976-80,garnering three All-American honors, and two national championships. She would go on to play and coach in the WNBA.

“Nancy is one of the sharpest basketball minds and also one of the most competitive,” said BIG3 Commissioner Clyde Drexler. “Her experience and basketball acumen will stand out in the BIG3, which is filled with star players and coaches. I couldn’t be happier to pass her the coaching torch.”

The 2018 BIG3 season will tip-off on June 22nd in Houston.