Krispy Kreme hatches new Spring flavors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Spring is finally here, and so are new Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors!

The North Carolina-based doughnut shop announced this week that the Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut, the Spring Chick Doughnut and the Lemon Glaze Doughnut will be available at participating stores for a limited time only.

Our Spring Doughnut collection has arrived! Available in participating shops now. (US) https://t.co/lZgqHYqR6k pic.twitter.com/vUYJpIzgMm — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 19, 2018

The Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut features an unglazed shell filled with peanut butter KREME, dipped in a custom chocolate icing and decorated like an Easter egg.

The Spring Chick Doughnut also features and unglazed shell and is dipped in yellow icing, topped with yellow sanding sugar and decorated like a chick with chocolate and orange icing.

The Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut and the Spring Chick Doughnut are available in stores now, while the Lemon Glaze Doughnut will be available for one week from Monday, April 23-Sunday, April 29.

