iZOMBIE new episode, Monday 3/26 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Goon Struck”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

DANIEL BONJOUR (“FREQUENCY,” “THE WALKING DEAD”) GUEST STARS — While tracking the murder of a hockey player, Liv (Rose McIver) stumbles onto Chase Graves’ (guest star Jason Dohring, “Veronica Mars”) evil plan. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is forced to make a horrible decision. Lastly, Peyton (Aly Michalka) tries to contain a volatile situation. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Robert Knepper also star. Joaquin Sedillo directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#405). Original airdate 3/26/2018.