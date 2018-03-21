Hampton Roads Regional Jail superintendent resigns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Ronaldo D. Myers, Superintendent of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail and the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Authority, announced his resignation Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the jail said the reason for Myers’ resignation is so he can return to South Carolina to be closer to his family.

Lt. Colonel David Hackworth of the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office will serve as Interim Superintendent while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Myers was hired by the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Authority in March 2017.