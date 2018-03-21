First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Wednesday
BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 7:30 AM
ERC WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, March 16 to Friday, March 23
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, March 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, March 22, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 18-24
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:
Segment II
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 18-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on March 18-22, as follows:
o I-64 in both directions off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 east to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on March 18-24, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Segment III
- Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199 Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) March 18-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures west March 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure I-64 east at 15th View March 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure I-64 west from 4th View Street (Exit 273) to Willoughby March 21-23, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.
- Single-lane closure I-664 south
o March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o March 22 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.
- Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard March 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 March 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Full stoppages lasting no longer than 20 minutes March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.
o March 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
I-264, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
- Single-lane closure I-264 west from Ballantine Boulevard to past Brambleton Avenue/Campostella Road March 22 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
- Single-lane closures I-264 west from Newtown Road to I-64 interchange (outside set of lanes):
o March 23 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
o March 24 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.
o March 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closure south March 19-22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
York County: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane and turn-lane closure U.S. 60 west from Williamsburg line to Waller Mill Road March 19-23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
I-95, Greensville County:
- Ramp closure I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 18 – 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
o Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
o Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
o Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
o Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Single-lane closure I-64 West off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed March 19 – 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The off-ramps from I-64 East to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed March 18 – 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.