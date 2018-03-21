Latest Closings and Delays

First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:30 AM

ERC WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, March 16 to Friday, March 23

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, March 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, March 22, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 18-24

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Segment II

  • Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 18-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on March 18-22, as follows:

o   I-64 in both directions off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   I-64 west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   I-64 east to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

  • Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on March 18-24, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Segment III

  • Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199 Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) March 18-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

  • Single-lane closures west March 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Single-lane closure I-64 east at 15th View March 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Single-lane closure I-64 west from 4th View Street (Exit 273) to Willoughby March 21-23, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

  • Single-lane closure I-664 south

o   March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   March 22 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

 

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.

  • Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard March 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 March 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Full stoppages lasting no longer than 20 minutes March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

o   March 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

I-264, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

  • Single-lane closure I-264 west from Ballantine Boulevard to past Brambleton Avenue/Campostella Road March 22 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
  • Single-lane closures I-264 west from Newtown Road to I-64 interchange (outside set of lanes):

o    March 23 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

o    March 24 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

o    March 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

  • Single-lane closure south March 19-22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

York County: One lane will remain open at all times.

  • Single-lane and turn-lane closure U.S. 60 west from Williamsburg line to Waller Mill Road March 19-23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

I-95, Greensville County:

  • Ramp closure I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.

 

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

  • Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 18 – 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:

o   Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

o   Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.

o   Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

o   Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

  • Single-lane closure I-64 West off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed March 19 – 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • The off-ramps from I-64 East to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed March 18 – 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously.

           

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway:  Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

 