First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:30 AM

–

ERC WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, March 16 to Friday, March 23

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, March 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, March 22, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 18-24

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 18-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on March 18-22, as follows:

o I-64 in both directions off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 east to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on March 18-24, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Segment III

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199 Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) March 18-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures west March 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure I-64 east at 15 th View March 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

View March 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure I-64 west from 4th View Street (Exit 273) to Willoughby March 21-23, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

Single-lane closure I-664 south

o March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o March 22 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.

Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard March 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 March 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Full stoppages lasting no longer than 20 minutes March 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

o March 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-264, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Single-lane closure I-264 west from Ballantine Boulevard to past Brambleton Avenue/Campostella Road March 22 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Single-lane closures I-264 west from Newtown Road to I-64 interchange (outside set of lanes):

o March 23 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

o March 24 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

o March 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure south March 19-22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

York County: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane and turn-lane closure U.S. 60 west from Williamsburg line to Waller Mill Road March 19-23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-95, Greensville County:

Ramp closure I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed March 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from March 18 – 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:

o Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

o Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.

o Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

o Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Single-lane closure I-64 West off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed March 19 – 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The off-ramps from I-64 East to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed March 18 – 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.