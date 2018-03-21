× First Warning Forecast: Tracking Snow And Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We have some showers and snow mixing in this afternoon, mainly just snow for the Eastern Shore and into the Middle Peninsula. Parts of Hampton Roads are only seeing showers. The best chance to see snow will be fore areas north and west. Most of Hampton Roads will see between 0” and 1” of accumulation. 1” to 2” possible for areas closer to Richmond, the Middle Peninsula, and Eastern Shore. Most of NE NC will see little to no accumulation. Temperatures will linger in the mid to upper 30s today. It will still be windy with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Expect tidal flooding again late tonight into early tomorrow.

Rain/snow showers will taper off tonight but it will still be windy. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s overnight.

Clouds will linger into Thursday morning but more sunshine will mix in by midday. It will still be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will remain strong, NW at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. We will be sunny on Friday with highs near 50 and staying dry.

Highs will linger in the upper 40s and low 50s this weekend. We will start with sunshine on Saturday but clouds will build in with a chance for rain and snow mix for Saturday night. We will have a chance at light snow to start off Sunday morning then tapering off by the afternoon.

Today: Cloudy, Rain/Snow (70%), Windy. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow (40%), Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 21st

1943 Winter Storm 5.4″ snow – Richmond, VA

