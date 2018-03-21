× First Warning Forecast: Tracking below-normal temperatures for the rest of March

Winds will continue to crank up out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Lows in the low and mid 30s. Some areas will drop below freezing, so we could see some black ice Thursday morning.

Skies will be overcast to start the day on Thursday, with gradual clearing throughout the day. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will still be windy with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with some higher gusts.

Sunshine is in the forecast to end the work week. It will still be on the chilly side, with highs in the lower 50s. This is well-below normal for this time of year. Our normal high is now up to 60 degrees.

More rain in the forecast for Saturday. Partly cloudy skies for most of the day with rain moving in late. Some rain and snow is possible overnight and Sunday morning. Skies will then clear Sunday afternoon.

Dry conditions to start the work week. Highs in the low 50s. Milder temperatures for Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Tonight: A few flurries. Mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Breezy and cold. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds: NW 15-25, higher gusts possible.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low and mid 30s. Winds: 10-15 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

