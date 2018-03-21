× Donate to the Red Cross this weekend at Hampton Roads Harley Davidson

YORKTOWN, Va. – The American Red Cross and Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson are revving up for the 23rd annual Harley-Davidson blood drive on Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Yorktown.

Over the span of two decades this drive has helped to save more than 14,000 lives.

Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson will be using their whole showroom to break the record. In addition, there will be two blood mobiles in the parking lot.

The HRHD has come very close to hitting the 300 units mark (in 2010, we collected 296 units).

In the past two years this drive has produced 263 units in 2017 and 266 in 2016. Just 37 more volunteers in 2018…300.

Schedule an appointment here.