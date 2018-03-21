Chesapeake man pleads guilty to sharing child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man and former information technology employee at Old Dominion University pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving child pornography.

Court documents say 30-year-old Michael Amit was found by law enforcement officers to be using peer-to-peer file-sharing technology to share images of child abuse.

During the execution of a search warrant at Amit’s Chesapeake home, law enforcement found and seized numerous items of electronic media that contained thousands of images and videos of minors being sexually abused.

Amit pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 21.