64-year-old woman shot while inside her Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. – A 64-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night after multiple rounds were fired into her Hampton home.

Hampton Police say at 9:27 p.m., an officer on patrol heard shots fired in an area north of West Mercury Boulevard. As the officer was investigating, dispatchers started receiving calls about a shooting in the area of Butternut Drive and Gumwood Drive.

As officers started responding, it was reported at a 64-year-old woman had been shot while inside her home.

Officers arrived in the 2800 block of Butternut Drive to find the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

An investigation revealed that someone fired multiple rounds into the woman’s home, but the motive and circumstances around the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for any future updates.