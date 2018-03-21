200+ crashes reported on snowy Virginia roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police responded to more than 200 vehicle crashes before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Virginia highways and interstates, CBS 6 reports.

Snow started falling before sunrise across much of the state.

"Widespread school, business and government closings for the day are helping keep the number of crashes down," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "From 12:01 a.m. Wednesday (March 21) through 8:45 a.m. Wednesday (March 21), Virginia State Police statewide have been called to 244 traffic crashes. The majority of the crashes have only involved damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities among the 244 crashes."

Wet snow will continue through Noon, tapering by mid afternoon to a few snow showers.

One to three inches of wet snow is likely in metro-Richmond, with higher totals north and west.

Temperatures will fall below freezing Thursday morning, resulting in slick travel during the early commute.

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

As of 8:45 a.m., state troopers are responding to 51 traffic crashes statewide and nine disabled/stuck vehicles.

15 of the traffic crashes are in the Virginia State Police Richmond Division.

8 of the traffic crashes are in the Virginia State Police Culpeper Division.

11 traffic crashes are in the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division.

1 traffic crash is the VSP Wytheville Division…that one occurred at 8:43 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-77 at the VA-NC line.

8 traffic crashes is the VSP Salem Division.

7 traffic crashes is the VSP Fairfax Division.

State police still stress drivers to delay travel.