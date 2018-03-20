× Virginia holds annual statewide tornado drill

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s annual statewide tornado drill is set to take place on Tuesday, March 20 at 9:45 a.m.

The drill is aimed to prepare Virginians for tornado emergencies and test public warning systems.

The drill will start with a test tornado warning sent by the National Weather Service to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios. The radios will sound a tone alert and show a test message to show what people would hear or see during an actual tornado warning.

Local radio stations, TV stations and cable outlets will broadcast the test message through the Emergency Alert System.