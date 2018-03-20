× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and windy today, snow tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, wind, and a changeover to snow… Get ready for a messy morning drive. We will see widespread rain this morning with areas of heavy rain and even thunderstorms mixing in. The highest threat for storms will be for areas south of the Albemarle Sound. Rain will become more scattered this afternoon. Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning, warm into the low 50s by midday, then drop back into the 40s this afternoon. Winds will ramp up through the day with gusts to 30 mph.

Expect cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers. More rain will move in after midnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s tonight and it will still be windy. Watch out for areas of tidal flooding near high tide tonight, about 1 AM.

Rain will continue for Wednesday but as colder air moves in we will likely see snow mix in. We will see mostly rain Wednesday morning with the changeover to snow through midday. Closer to 10 AM near I-95 and closer to 2 PM near the coast. Snow accumulation will range from 0” to 2”. Little to no accumulation in NC and 1” to 2” for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Temperatures will start near 40 in the morning and fall into the mid 30s. It will still be windy with northwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Expect tidal flooding again tomorrow near the midday high tide.

Rain/snow showers will move out very early Thursday morning with more sunshine mixing in. Winds will start to relax Thursday. It will still be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Expect sunny skies on Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (100%), Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E/N 10-20G30

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers (30%), Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain/Snow (80%), Windy. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

