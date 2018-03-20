× Spring brings new activities to MacArthur Center’s Live 360 Studio

NORFOLK, Va. – Spring is here and that means a whole new calendar of events at MacArthur Center.

Have you ever wanted to learn how to dance? For the next two Wednesdays, there will be Beginner Bachata classes in the Live 360 studio.

The class starts at 5:4pm and is donation-based, beginner friendly and you don’t need a partner.

The Old Dominion University Department of Art is creating a constantly evolving mural project at MacArthur Center to increase community engagement.

On Tuesdays in March, students will be working on “The Syanthrope Mural Project” based on the relationship between animals and humans.

Finally, Spring means Easter! Williams-Sonoma has some great ideas to make your celebration a little bit sweeter.