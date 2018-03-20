The Price is Right Live coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Price is Right Live stage show is coming to Virginia Beach later this year.

Fans can “come on down” to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts on November 5 to get the chance to play classic games from the popular game show.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possible even a new car by playing games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase.

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in TV history. The on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the excitement up close and in-person.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at The Sandler Center box office, YNOTTIX.com or by phone at 877-YNOTTIX.

Watch The Price is Right weekdays at 11 a.m. on News 3.