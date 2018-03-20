Police looking for missing Ahoskie man with medical condition

AHOSKIE, N.C. – Police need your help locating a missing Ahoskie man in need of medication that he does not have with him.

According to the Ahoskie Police Department, Percell Porter was last seen around 9:30 p.m. at the local Bojangles Restaurant in Ahoskie on March 18.

Porter was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black collar shirt, black coat and a blue ball cap. He was last seen driving a 2009 white Honda Accord with North Carolina license plates YNM-3148.

If you see or locate Percell Porter, call the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.