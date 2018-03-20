Police investigating shooting at Elizabeth City apartment complex

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Woodstock I Apartments early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area just after 1 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a white car speeding away. The officers on scene alerted other units to be on the lookout for the white car. While searching the area, they found shell casings on the sidewalk.

Two officers in the area of Sentara Albemarle Hospital noticed a white car with its flashers on pull into the parking lot. The officers came up to the car and found a man in the car had been shot.

The 24-year-old victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left calf and upper thigh. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspects are unknown and the case is under investigation. If you have any information, contact Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and confidential.