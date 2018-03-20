Norfolk Botanical Garden offers LanternAsia American Sign Language walking tour

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Botanical Garden is offering a special American Sign Language walking tour of its newest attraction, LanternAsia.

The tour will take place on March 27. The group will meet behind Baker Hall Visitor Center at 6 p.m. The walk will last approximately and hour and a half.

During the ASL tour, guests will learn the rich history of the lantern tradition and unique construction of the hugely popular light and sculpture exhibit. After the tour, guests can explore LanternAsia on their own.

The walking tour is included with Garden admission. Garden member tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 3-17. Non- member tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 3-17. LanternAsia tickets can be purchased by clicking this link.

LanternAsia celebrates the ancient Chinese tradition of lantern festivals. Tianyu Culture Communication brought the exhibit to the Garden in 2016, where it brought in around 110,000 visitors and grossed over $1.3 million dollars. They also took the exhibit to North Carolina, New Orleans and Philadelphia.