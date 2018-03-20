Missouri man charged with raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri man is accused of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl who later gave birth to a baby boy.

According to a probable cause statement from the O’Fallon Police Department, the incidents occurred between April 19, 2017, and May 11, 2017.

O’Fallon police spoke with the victim, who said the defendant, identified as 32-year-old Cornelius Lee Page, had forced intercourse with her twice and additional sexual contact with her on two separate occasions, according to KTVI.

The victim gave birth to a baby boy on January 31, 2018.

Police obtained DNA from the victim, the baby, and Page to conduct a paternity test. The results showed a 99.999 percent probability that Page was the father of the child.

Prosecutors said Page has prior convictions for possession of controlled substances, tampering with motor vehicles, and assaulting law enforcement and resisting arrest. He previously served five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections from 2008 to 2013.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said the girl knows her attacker.

"The sad reality is this case is very similar in many ways to most of our child sexual abuse cases. Ninety-nine plus percent of these cases is where the victim knows the perpetrator. We talk about the three Ls. The perpetrator is almost always someone the child likes, loves, or lives with, and unfortunately, that fits this pattern," Lohmar said.

Lohmar said parents should be extra cautious about adults who may care for your children unsupervised. He said in this crime, the mother of the 11-year-old girl didn't believe her at first when she told her she'd been raped. Lohmar said parents should teach their kids to tell more than one adult, to find someone who will listen and believe them.