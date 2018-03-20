Joint Base Langley-Eustis announces slate of events to celebrate 100 years of Fort Eustis

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Happy birthday, Fort Eustis!

Joint-Base Langley-Eustis is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fort Eustis this year.

Fort Eustis was named after Virginia native Abraham Eustis in 1918. It has had a number of different names over the last 400 years, including Mulberry Island, Stanley Hundred, Warwick County and Camp Eustis.

Fort Eustis has served as an Army training facility for artillery and artillery observation, a prison and a work camp. Since World War II, its primary mission has been Army transportation training, research and development, engineering and operations.

In the coming months, JBLE leaders will host a series of events to celebrate its rich history. Events will include:

a night of baseball with the Norfolk Tides on April 21

the Fort Eustis 100th Anniversary Gala on April 28

a plaza re-dedication and time capsule ceremony on May 11

the Army Ball on June 16

a Legacy MMA Fight Night on July 27 and

the Fort Eustis 100th Anniversary open house and concert on July 28

Click here for more information and updates on anniversary events.