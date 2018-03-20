× James City County man gets 5 years in prison for lying about 2017 murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 29-year-old James City County man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for lying to a federal agent about a 2017 murder.

Court documents say Malik Corey Brown, 29, invited gang members to the Burnt Orange Ordinary neighborhood in James City County. When the gang members arrived, a fight broke out between two rivals.

During the fight, one of the rivals was shot and killed and the other was wounded.

When investigators arrived and questioned Brown about having contact with one of the gang members involved in the shooting, he lied to the agent and denied having any contact.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on November 9.

