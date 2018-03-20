Hampton Police investigating shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting

that happened in the 1100 block of West Pembroke Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that the victim and the suspect knew each other. They do not believe this was an isolated incident.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-567-5887). Tips may also be submitted via P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.