× First Warning Forecast: March Nor’easter

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Getting a break this afternoon from all the rain that came through this morning. The only spots still seeing showers is the northern portion of the Eastern Shore. All of us are mostly cloudy with temperatures in the varying in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. The evening commute will be much drier but we will see another round of rain move in overnight.

Cloud cover will stick around tonight and you’ll see those showers move in by 11 pm and become more widespread midnight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s tonight and it will still be windy. Watch out for areas of tidal flooding near high tide tonight, about 1 AM.

We will wake up to only rain tomorrow morning with temperatures at their warmest. Colder air will move in by the afternoon likely bringing snow in with it. The rain to snow transition will happen around 10 AM near I-95 and closer to 2 PM near the coast. Snow accumulation will range from 0” to 3”. Little to no accumulation in NC, 1” or less on the Southside, 1” to 2” for the Peninsula, 2” to 3” for the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. Temperatures will start near 40 in the morning and fall into the mid 30s. It will still be windy with northwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Expect tidal flooding again tomorrow near 1pm.

Rain/snow showers will move out very early Thursday morning with more sunshine mixing in by midday. Winds will start to relax Thursday. It will still be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Expect sunny skies on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. We will stay mostly dry for Thursday.

Friday will be one of the nicer days of the week. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50s with lots of sunshine and a 0% chance of rain.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (100%), Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E/N 10-20G30

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers (30%), Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain/Snow (80%), Windy. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 20th

2003 Flash Flooding: Central Virginia, East Central Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.