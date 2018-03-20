Colonial Williamsburg named Time Magazine’s most popular tourist attraction in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Why read a book about history when you can live it?

Time Magazine teamed up with TripAdvisor last week to identify each state’s most popular tourist attraction.

For Virginia, a state with a rich and deep history given that it was the site of the first permanent English settlement in the U.S., none other than Colonial Williamsburg was deemed worthy of this title.

Colonial Williamsburg allows visitors to step back in time to learn the stories of both the free and the enslaved as they lived in the 18th century. Tourists fully immerse themselves in colonial life as they visit historic sites and converse with interpreters portrayed as historical figures.

A single-day ticket for adults is $40.99 and $20.49 for youth (ages 6-12). This will get you admission to all the Colonial Williamsburg historic sites and trade shops – including the two art museums – and complimentary shuttle service. An annual pass is $66.99 for adults and $33.49 for youth. Ticket purchases direcly support the foundation’s mission of historical preservation and education.

Click here to view the full list of the most popular tourist attractions in each state.

Click here to learn more about Colonial Williamsburg and to plan your visit.