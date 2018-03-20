Alliance of American Football, new pro league, promises ‘fundamental shift’ with launch in 2019

NEW YORK – Television and film producer Charlie Ebersol, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian, four-time All-Pro Jared Allen and two-time Super Bowl champions Justin Tuck and Troy Polamalu, announced The Alliance of American Football, set to kick off on February 9, 2019.

The eight-team, single-entity structured league will feature high-quality professional football and forge a dynamic alliance between fans, players and the game. Television partner CBS will air Alliance matchups, beginning with the season opener and culminating with the championship game on the weekend of April 26-28, 2019, with a regular-season game airing each week exclusively on CBS Sports Network.

“The Alliance of American Football represents a fundamental shift in the way we approach professional sports,” said Charlie Ebersol, founder and CEO of The Alliance of American Football. “We believe fans and players are what’s most important, so our approach is simple — we’ve created an Alliance where fans and players share in the success of their teams.”

The Alliance will feature eight teams with 50-player rosters, built primarily through regionally based allocation in the fall. Players will be available in markets near where they played in the NFL or college. Eight Alliance cities and their respective coaches will be announced in their local markets over the next 12 weeks.

The Alliance will introduce several rule changes designed to enhance excitement, increase the safety and accelerate the pace and tempo of games, while maintaining the integrity of the sport that millions of people around the world love. Kickoffs will be eliminated, allowing the offense to start on the 25 yard line.

To enhance the fan experience, the Alliance promises a shorter play clock (30 seconds) and 60 percent fewer commercials. The extra point will be eliminated, requiring teams to try a two-point conversion after every touchdown.

Joining the Player Engagement Board of Advisors is two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Tuck. Tuck is best known for delivering clutch, memorable performances on football’s biggest stage during his impressive 11-year career. Troy Polamalu and Hines Ward will serve as player relations executives with The Alliance, bringing a combined 38 years of professional football experience to the league.