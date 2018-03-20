Accused Chesapeake child predator waives probable cause hearing, case moves forward

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – After thousands of images of child pornography were found on a man’s computer in October, he has been charged with two felony counts of possession, distribution and manufacturing child pornography.

75-year-old Leroy Lader was residing at a home on Maryview Avenue in Chesapeake when police were called to the house for trespassing. The house was condemned by the city, but Lader was inside when police arrived.

The responding officers report they could hear what sounding like a crying child coming from inside the home and after knocking on the door, Lader answered with his genitals exposed.

The police later searched the home and seized a computer that yielded thousands of images of children engaging in sexual acts.

In court on Tuesday, Lader waived his preliminary hearing. His case will now go to Circuit Court.

