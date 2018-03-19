Yes they ‘Scan’: Redskins reportedly sign veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Orlando, Dallas, D.C. Veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick is staying in the NFC East division.

In a deal first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, former Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick has agreed to a two-year deal with the Washington Redskins.

Scandrick, 31 years old, was originally selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In nine seasons with the ‘Boys, Scandrick started 69 games – but just 21 the last three seasons as he’s dealt with injury issues.

Last season, a year in which he dealt with a back injury, was the first he’s played since 2012 in which Scandrick did not intercept a pass. He was released by Dallas Saturday.

In addition to last season, Scandrick has been placed on Injured Reserve in 2012 and ’15. In ’15, he missed the entire season with a torn ACL and MCL.