Two people, two dogs displaced after Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach crews responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Elon Drive in the Cheltenham Square section of the city Monday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 8 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the home. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and was extinguished at 8:46 p.m.

Two adults and two dogs have been displaced as a result of the fire; they are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

