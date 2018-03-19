Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ in Washington DC to go on sale March 26

WASHINGTON, DC – Tickets for the hit musical “Hamilton” are going on sale March 26 at 8 a.m.

The performance will take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The full run for “Hamilton” is Tuesday, June 12, 2018 to Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Tickets are $99, $149, $179, and $199 with a select number of premium seats available for all performances for $625. Prices do not include fees.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.kennedy-center.org or by calling (202) 467-4600. You can also purchase tickets in-person at the Kennedy Center box office. There is a four (4) ticket limit per household.

“Hamilton” tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

The musical adaptation is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical’s score combines hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.