Sweet 16 tip-off times announced as March Madness enters week two

The “Sweet 16” round of the tournament will be played Thursday and Friday.

Here’s where you can watch the round of 16 games:

Thursday

7:07 p.m., CBS, No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 7 Nevada

7:37 p.m., TBS, No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Michigan

9:37 p.m., CBS, No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Kentucky

10:07 p.m., TBS, No. 9 Florida vs. No. 4 Gonzaga

Friday

7:07 p.m., CBS, No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 1 Kansas

7:27 p.m., TBS, No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Villanova

9:37 p.m., CBS, No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Duke

9:57 p.m., TBS, No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Purdue