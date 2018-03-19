Sail Nauticus to host 4th Annual Sock Burning

NORFOLK, Va. – Tuesday marks the official first day of spring, and one local community center plans to celebrate with a unique ritual.

Sail Nauticus will host its 4th Annual Sock Burning event on Saturday, March 24 from 12-4 p.m.

Burning winter socks is a ritual that began in Annapolis, Maryland, in the 1970s and has become a tradition popular among Sailors. Sock burning welcomes the beginning of spring and the new sailing season, which is recognized as a time when deck shoes will be worn without socks.

This year’s event will include the sock burning ceremony itself, a food truck, the Mariner’s Olympics, children’s activities and a raffle.

Attendees are asked to wear a pair of socks to burn and bring new socks to donate.

Tickets are $5 and kids 12 years old and under get in free.

Sail Nauticus is located at 1 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

Tickets are available at sailnauticus.org.