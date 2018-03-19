× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain building in to start spring

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to spring, with a chance for snow… Clouds will build in today with partly cloudy skies this morning and mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Rain chances will be low during the day. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 50s today, just shy of normal for this time of year. Winds will be light today.

Rain will continue to build in tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will become widespread overnight. Expect lows in the mid 40s tonight with winds starting to pick up.

Widespread rain will continue for Tuesday morning with the possibility of an isolated storm to mix in. Rain will become more scattered tomorrow afternoon. Most areas will see about 1” of rain tonight through Tuesday. Highs will only reach 50 tomorrow with strong winds. Expect northeast to north winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Rain will continue for Wednesday but as colder air moves in we could see some snow mix in. We will see mostly rain Wednesday morning through midday. By the late afternoon and evening snow will mix in. It will still be windy with north to northwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Wednesday.

More sunshine will mix in for the end of the work week. It will still be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Today: Clouds Building In, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain (70%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%), Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: NE/N 10-20G30

