Miniseries about historic Jamestown to make stateside debut

The British are about to make another landing.

‘Jamestown,’ an eight-part U.K. miniseries, will make its stateside debut on the PBS MASTERPIECE Amazon channel and PBS Passport on Friday, March 23.

Set in historic Jamestown in 1619, the period drama follows the fictionalized story of three women as they arrive to the colony.

Jamestown is the first permanent English settlement in the Americas. Before 1619, only men populated the colony when settlers first arrived in 1607.

The miniseries is produced by Carnival Films, the company that produced ‘Downton Abbey,’ another popular British period drama that ran from 2010-2015.

New episodes of ‘Jamestown’ will be available each Friday exclusively on streaming services. The PBS MASTERPIECE Amazon channel is included with Amazon Prime subscriptions.

