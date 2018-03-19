JANE THE VIRGIN new episode, Friday 3/23 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Seventy-Eight” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Xo (Adnrea Navedo) struggles to make an important decision and looks to Jane (Gina Rodriguez) for guidance leaving Rogelio (Jaime Camil) feeling like an outsider. Alba (Ivonne Coll) is frustrated with Rogelio when it seems he is once again making his career a priority over Xo. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) turns to Rafael (Justin Baldoni) for advice on her love life. Justin Baldoni directed the episode written by Valentina Garza & Micah Schraft (#414). Original airdate 3/23/2018.