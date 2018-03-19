How to make your parties and events pop with custom balloon designs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Balloons can make anything more fun. Aarona Clemons from Designs by Cupid (@designsbycupid) shows us some customized options for balloon decor and some tips for creating designs at home. To learn more email DesignsByCupid@yahoo.com and be sure to mention Coast Live for 10% off.
