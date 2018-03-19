Historic St. Luke’s Church to hold Civil War weekend event

SMITHFIELD, Va. – If you’re a history buff, Virginia is one of the best places to be – especially this weekend.

Historic St. Luke’s, Virginia’s Oldest Church, will hold ‘The Civil War in Smithfield: A Living History Weekend’ from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

Living historians, period vendors, demonstrations and more will be a part of this event.

One of the weekend’s highlights will be “Freedom’s Fortress, Freedom’s Promises: The Contraband and Fort Monroe,” a presentation given by Norfolk State University professor and author Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Dr. Newby-Alexander will recount the importance of Fort Monroe for those who were enslaved and seeking new beginnings. The presentation will be given at 1 p.m. in the church building.

Music duo Hudson & Clark will present “The Civil War in Seven Songs,” a program that explores popular music during the American Civil War and how that music changed as the war went on, in the church building at 3 p.m.

Q-Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ will provide lunch on Saturday.

Admission to the event is $8 for adults; $6 for military, seniors and AAA members and $5 for students and educators. Children age six and under get in free.

Historic St. Luke’s is located at 14477 Benn’s Church Road in Smithfield.

