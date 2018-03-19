Hampton woman accused of embezzling more than $1 million from boss

HAMPTON, Va. – A former employee of a construction company pleaded guilty to embezzling more than a million dollars, according to court records.

Court records indicate that Susan Gray worked at Harbor Construction Company in Hampton as the accounting manager.

During some of that time, she was also employed at New Horizons Regional Education, a youth and adult special education program based out of Hampton Roads.

From January 2012 until January 2017, Gray is accused of running a scheme to embezzle more than a million dollars from Harbor Construction. The records state she pleaded guilty to transferring money into her personal accounts on numerous occasions during this five-year span.

Records indicate she allegedly spent the money for her personal mortgage, travel, retail purchases, restaurants and the purchase of a car.

“Gray quickly spent the embezzled money on jewelry, clothing, entertainment and food as soon as it was in her bank account. She treated the embezzled money as income,” the records say.

They state that she would modify the computer payroll management system as part of the scheme.

The plan fell apart in January 2017 when an accounting assistant noticed problems in the payroll. When confronted, Gray allegedly admitted to embezzling $160,000 and she was asked to resign.

Gray was arrested for bank fraud, filing a false tax return and other related charges.

She is currently out on bond and scheduled to be sentenced June 21.