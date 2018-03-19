× Easy steps to get your home ‘spring clean’

After a rough winter full of the cold and flu, it’s important to do some spring cleaning on your home!

You want to get rid of all the dust, mold and pet danders that have been building up through the winter.

Experts recommend using cleaning products that disinfect and have fresh smells.

Two Maids and Mop recommend starting high to low.

“You want to start from the top to the bottom because anything that you knock off is going to land down. If you have a ceiling fan, hit that first.”

As far as the dirtiest room in your house… it’s probably no surprise that it’s the bathroom.

Two Maids and a Mop say the floor is the dirtiest place. Make sure to wash the rugs, shower curtains and the floor.

Here’s a checklist to go room by room and get things fresh and clean from Better Homes and Garden.

Spring Cleaning Basics — start with this list in every room!

Declutter and donate

Wash light fixtures and dust lampshades

Wash walls and baseboards

Wash doors and knobs

Wash switchplates

Clean registers and vents

Deep-clean floors, carpets, curtains, and blinds

Wash windows and screens

Touch up paint

Check smoke detectors

Kitchen

Clean out and organize cupboards and drawers

Clean out and organize pantry

Deep-clean cabinet fronts

Deep-clean refrigerator and freezer (including fridge coils)

Deep-clean oven, stove, and microwave

Clean dishwasher and other appliances

Reseal grout (if necessary)

Oil wooden items

Sharpen knives

Living Room

Deep-clean upholstered furniture

Wash pillows and throws

Clean out and organize media storage

Detail remotes and phones

Bathrooms

Clean shower heads

Clean shower curtain or replace (as necessary)

Reseal grout (as necessary)

Clean out and organize medicine cabinet

Clean out and organize linen closet

Laundry Room

Clean cubbies/shelves

Clean washing machine

Entry

Wash threshold

Clean and organize coat closet

Clean or replace mats and rugs (as necessary)

Bedrooms

Organize closet and dresser

Clean mattress and pillows

Clean shams, blankets, and skirts

Rotate seasonal bed linens

Make clothes shopping list

Basement

Organize and streamline storage area items (as necessary)

Garage