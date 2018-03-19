ARROW, Thursday 3/22 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 11:45 am, March 19, 2018, by , Updated at 05:24PM, March 16, 2018

Arrow — “The Devil’s Greatest Trick” — Image Number: AR613a_0081.jpg — Pictured: Michael Emerson as Cayden James — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights reserved.

 

“The Devil’s Greatest Trick” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

 

CAYDEN JAMES LAUNCHES A FULL OUT ATTACK —  Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) discovers a secret about the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) that pushes him over the edge.  Knowing everyone and everything he loves is in danger, Oliver must decide if he can do this alone or if he needs to turn to his old teammates for help.  William (guest star Jack Moore) starts to demand more of Oliver’s time.  JJ Makaro directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#613).  Original airdate 2/8/2018.