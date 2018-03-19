A peek inside the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home and how your entry can help save lives on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We get a look at what's inside the 2018 St Jude Dream Home under construction in Virginia Beach. And we meet a mom of a young lady who is an 11- year cancer survivor with help from St Jude.

Open House Weekend is March 24th and the house is open Saturday, 9am-5pm, and Sunday, noon – 5pm.

To purchase your tickets for a chance to win the beautiful 2018 St Jude Dream Home, call 1-800-851-5323 or visit a Hampton Roads branch of Southern Bank. Remember, ticket quantities are limited!

Mail-in tickets must be received by April 23 to be eligible to win. Tune into WTKR News3 to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes April 29 at 11 a.m.

Special thanks to Value City Furniture, Chesapeake, and the designers who are making the inside look great...

Dining Room, Loft and Laundry Room:

Emily Sheipe/ EA Interior Designs

Family Room, Boy’s Bedroom and Hall Bath:

Michelle Nettles/ MJN and Associates Interiors

Kitchen/Breakfast Nook:

Kathy Browning/ Design Consultants

Down Bath and Study:

Beth Gilbert/ Gilbert Interiors

Girl’s Bedroom and Bonus Room:

Susan Wilson/ Susan Wilson Interiors

Master Bedroom and Master Bath:

Joyce Parker/ Joyce Parker Interiors