× First Warning Forecast: Unsettled weather through midweek will bring us messy conditions

Spring arrives in 2 days! Unfortunately, the spring-like weather will not.

Clear and cold overnight, with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Increasing clouds on Monday as the next system approaches. Highs on Monday with vary throughout the 50s. Looks like most of the day will remain dry, with just scattered showers possible after sunset. A disturbance will bring us the bulk of the rain late Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorms are also not out of the question. An inch of more of rain is possible.

An area of low pressure will push off the Carolina coast and move toward the northeast bringing locally heavy rainfall Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be well-below normal with highs in the 40s and low 50s. We’ll get a break from the rain in the afternoon, with just a few scattered showers possible. Then our second area of low pressure will move in late Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see the rain changeover to a wintry mix or snow. It will more than likely take some time for the cold air to move in and change to snow. As of now, we could see just some minor accumulation. Still too far out to tell how much exactly. It will be on the cold side Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Other hazards we will have to watch out for is coastal flooding. We will be dealing with gusty winds out of the northeast late Monday into Wednesday.

Below normal temperatures will continue through Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

