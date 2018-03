NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Crews battle a small fire at the Red Robin on 12300 Jefferson Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

When crews arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the front of the business. After investigating, they discovered fire in and around a wooden post at the entrance of the building.

The restaurant was evacuated, but there was no smoke inside of the building.

No one was injured.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.