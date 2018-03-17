× First Warning Forecast: Rain overnight, clearing skies Sunday

An area of low pressure will move across the Carolinas tonight. This will give us a chance for showers and even possible storms, especially for North Carolina. The Storm Prediction Center has Northampton, Hertford, Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans County in a slight risk for severe weather overnight. Rain and possible storms will move in after midnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

A spotty shower possible Sunday morning, then skies will clear as high pressure builds in. May just have a few sprinkles for the Shamrock Marathon at the Oceanfront, otherwise it’s looking dry with gradual clearing. Highs will vary in the 50s. Mostly clear skies Sunday night with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Increasing clouds throughout the day Monday. We are tracking several low pressure systems that will make their way across the region and will bring us rain. Rain is possible late Monday and into the afternoon on Tuesday. The First Day of Spring will be one of the mildest days of the week, but still below normal for this time of year for many communities. The Eastern Shore will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Wednesday is looking much cooler and not very spring-like. Highs in the low 40s. There is a chance to see a wintry mix and maybe a little bit of snow late in the day. Still too early to say for certain. Just want to mention the possibility. Conditions will clear Wednesday night with another chilly and cloudy day on tap for Thursday.

The 40s look to stick around into the weekend. BRR!

For weather updates on Facebook:HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.