Everyone in the U.S. gets a free Little Caesars lunch combo thanks to UMBC’s upset win

NORFOLK, Va. – Everyone in America will be able to get a free Little Caesars lunch combo, thanks to a historic March Madness upset.

Virginia, the top-seed in the South region – and the number one overall seed in the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, was stunned by 16-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County, 74-54 Friday in a first-round game in Charlotte’s Spectrum Arena. It’s the most-monumental upset in the history of the ‘Big Dance’. Number one seeds had been 135-and-0 all-time vs. No. 16 seeds prior to UMBC’s historical upset.

Little Caesars promised to give out a free lunch combo before the game if “crazy happens,” and now they plan to make good on that promise.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

You can redeem your combo in-store on Monday, April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., no purchase necessary.